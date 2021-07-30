Stewart's Shops Breaks Ground on Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops broke ground on its first New York Power Authority (NYPA) EVolve Vehicle Fast Charging Station in Schodack, N.Y.

Expected to be fully operational by September, the Schodack electric vehicle (EV) charging station is one of five that Stewart's Shops plans to open by the end of the year.

The Schodack site, at 1811 Columbia Turnpike, will have three 150kW Direct Current (DC) Fast Charger stations and one 350kW charger, which is capable of charging a compatible vehicle at speeds up to 20 miles per minute. Two of the charging stations will be equipped with both fast charging connectors, Combined Charging System and CHAdeMO, so all electric vehicles, including Tesla cars with an adapter, can plug in.

The five Stewart's EV charging sites are the latest e-mobility advance that will help New York State meet Governor Andrew Cuomo's clean energy goals, including decarbonizing the transportation sector and reducing the overall greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent by 2050.

"More New Yorkers are opting to drive emission-free electric vehicles which helps to reduce greenhouse gas pollution from the transportation sector," Cuomo said. "By working with Stewart's Shops, and other private entities to strategically deploy charging infrastructure across the state, we will all benefit from an expanded network that will make it easier and more affordable to drive electric resulting in reduced emissions and improved air quality in communities throughout New York."

The five Stewart's fast-charging stations will offer a total of 20 chargers. NYPA will construct, own and operate the hubs in coordination with Stewart's site hosts. The Schodack location will be the 10th installation in NYPA's EVolve NY network.

"By partnering with EVolve NY, we are proud to offer our customers more options for 'filling' up their tanks. The 20 EVolve NY Chargers will grow our fast charging network to more than 80 units," said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. "Stewart's Shops is known for a quick in and out and these fast chargers will provide the convenience our customers know and expect. As an energy provider for today and into the future, we have the ability to fuel any vehicle and grow our EV network at strategic locations. The partnership with EVolve NY is just one of the ways Stewart's Shops is attaining a more sustainable future."

As part of NYPA's EVolve NY clean energy initiative, additional charging stations will open in the fall at Stewart's Shops locations throughout New York state in Moreau, Clifton Park, Latham and Keene. An additional four charging stations are planned for 2022.

"NYPA's EVolve NY network is expanding across New York State making it easier and more convenient for drivers to power their vehicles with clean energy sources," said NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones. "Partnering with Stewart's and similar businesses that operate multiple sites will accelerate our efforts to promote emissions-free transportation and advance the state's clean energy goals."

The new charging stations are the latest steps Stewart's Shops is taking to become more sustainable. The retailer currently:

Operates three Tesla supercharging stations throughout New York with plans to expand the program by installing two more by the end of 2021;

Uses solar energy at an offsite location in Halfmoon and Castle Creek, N.Y., and the manufacturing plant has 2,400 individual solar panels on the rooftop that offset 75 percent of the power at 50 locations;

Recycles more than six tons of cardboard daily and reuses items such as totes, dairy cases, ice cream baskets and bread trays used to make deliveries and reduce wastes; and

Gives customers a discount on coffee when they use their reusable mugs and offers reusable bags at all locations.

Additionally, all Stewart's Shops locations are equipped with LED lighting and offer plant-based straws as well.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart’s Shops operates more than 345 c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.