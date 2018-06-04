Stewart's Shops Contributes $11M to Its ESOP

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops Corp.'s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is seeing double.

The convenience store retailer's employees, referred to as "partners," are receiving their profit sharing statements, which show more than 20-percent growth on their existing accounts.

This success can be attributed to the Stewart's customer service, its broad foodservice program, the value of not being significantly impacted by Amazon, and changes in the federal corporate tax law, the company stated.

The 20-percent growth is in addition to the $11-million company contribution to the ESOP, which equals about 15 percent of the partners' 2017 gross pay.

Partners own nearly 40 percent of the company through the ESOP, which is 100 percent funded by the company for anyone working at least 1,000 hours a year. After six years in the plan, partner's balance is usually greater than a year's pay.