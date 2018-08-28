Stewart's Shops Dishes Up Ice Cream Club

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops Corp. launched Scoop Club, a new rewards program for ice cream fans.

Customers who use their Scoop Club card when buying any 10 items from the ice cream counter will receive an 11th item for free.

Single-scoop cones, hand-packed pints, milk shakes and treats like hot fudge sundaes all count as qualifying items.

Scoop Club is valid at all Stewart's Shops locations.