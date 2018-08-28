Stewart's Shops Dishes Up Ice Cream Club
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops Corp. launched Scoop Club, a new rewards program for ice cream fans.
Customers who use their Scoop Club card when buying any 10 items from the ice cream counter will receive an 11th item for free.
Single-scoop cones, hand-packed pints, milk shakes and treats like hot fudge sundaes all count as qualifying items.
Scoop Club is valid at all Stewart's Shops locations.
The new program joins Stewart's Milk Club, which rolled out as a universal, non-store specific program on Aug. 27 and lets customers receive a punch on their membership card for each half gallon of milk purchased, or two punches for a full gallon. After 10 punches, they receive a free half gallon of milk or a 50-percent discount on a full gallon.
Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 336 convenience stores in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.