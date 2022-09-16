Stewart's Shops Earns Top Milk Honors in New York

SARATOGA, N.Y. — The Cornell University Department of Food Science named Stewart's Shops milk the best in New York state.

The retailer picked up the award on Dairy Day, Sept. 1. The recognition is part of Cornell's New York State Milk Quality Improvement Program.

According to Stewart's Shops, Cornell University collected samples from New York state plants. The samples of whole milk, 2 percent, 1 percent, fat free milk, flavored milk, and chocolate milk were scored on various criteria, including best flavor. Milk samples are judged on microbial analyses, fat determination, freezing point and flavor.

Stewart's Shops took top honors in the milk categories.

The retailer partners with 20 local dairy farms to source its raw milk. Its drivers pick up the milk daily, and Stewart's Shops processes and bottles it at its manufacturing plant in Greenfield, N.Y.

"My grandfather and his brother started this business as a dairy company over 100 years ago. We take great pride in the quality of our dairy products and providing fresh and local milk to our customers," said President Gary Dake. "This award would not be possible without our hard-working dairy farmers and experienced dairy team."

When it comes to dairy products, buying local is key to nutrition, the retailer explained. Fresh milk, which is guaranteed at all Stewart's Shops, can bypass the ultra-pasteurization process; a procedure which allows milk to remain shelf-stable for up to six months.

"We work hard to produce a great product. This award validates everything we do every day on the farm," said Smith Dairy's Travis Smith, a third-generation dairy producer. "We focus on cleanliness which is a top priority when it comes to getting the best quality milk. I am proud to be a dairy producer for Stewart's Shops. I love that our milk stays local and feeds my neighbors and my family."

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops Stewart's Shops employs more than 4,500 people and operates over 350 shops across New York and southern Vermont.