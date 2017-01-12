Stewart's Shops Enters Final Stretch of Busy Construction Season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is ready to wrap up 2017 with the grand openings, bringing an end to the retailer's $50-million construction season.

The investments included two new-to-industry convenience stores, 12 replacement stores, and 30 major remodels. According to Stewart's, the projects were designed to make customers' shopping experience easier, as well as to expand the variety of food and beverage options.

Select shops — including the final three set to open this month — feature a food bar with hot and ready items, and a beverage bar, which boasts fountain soda, espresso drinks, and an ICEE machine.

The final three Stewart's Shops locations to cut the ribbon during grand opening festivities this year are:

3765 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, N.Y. on Dec. 1

3 Saratoga Ave., South, Glens Falls, N.Y. on Dec. 8

1206 Route 146, Clifton Park, N.Y. on Dec. 20

Each location will offer free single-scoop cones, hot coffee and hot chocolate at the grand opening event. Other specials include a 10-cent discount on fuel, including premium non-ethanol.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 335 convenience stores in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.