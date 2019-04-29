Stewart's Shops Garners Multiple Workplace Awards & Ups Its ESOP Contribution

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is gaining attention with multiple workplace awards.

The New York-based convenience retailer was named to Times Union's 2019 Top Workplaces in the Large Employer category. The award measured qualities like company values and goals, employee engagement and growth opportunities, as well as compensation and benefits.

This is the second consecutive year that Stewart's Shops — which has surpassed 5,000 total employees — was awarded this achievement.

Stewart's Shops President Gary Dake was also recognized by Times Union with a Leadership Award in the Top Workplaces awards.

According to the news outlet, the c-store retailer's employees describe Dake as "a very caring person," "good and honest" and "having passion and knowledge for the business he is in."

When asked how Stewart’s Shops corporate leaders ensure that their employees are motivated and happy, Dake told Times Union that the operator starts by "actually caring about the people we work with."