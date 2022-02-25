Stewart's Shops Gets the Message Out to Raise Suicide Awareness

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is teaming with the Saratoga County Suicide Prevention Coalition to bring awareness to suicide prevention and services via each cup of coffee it sells.

All Saratoga County Stewart's Shops now distribute coffee sleeves printed with the message "You Matter to Me" to bring attention to preventative services available to anyone who needs help, along with phone numbers for the Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"You Matter to Me" offers positive affirmation and an important message to anyone struggling: that help is available.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 50,000 Americans take their own life each life each year. "Suicide remains a significant concern, all the more so in consequence of the ongoing pandemic," said Dr. Michael Prezioso, commissioner of the Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. "Increasing awareness of the issue and available resources moves us forward in our efforts to expedite care for those in need."

In addition to coffee sleeves, Stewart's Shops will also feature suicide prevention events and additional information on its shop bulletin boards throughout February and March.

"We are proud to partner with Saratoga County on this important health initiative and raise awareness on the resources available to those individuals in need," said Gary Dake, president of Stewart's Shops.

Based in Saratoga Springs, Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 c-stores across upstate New York and southern Vermont.