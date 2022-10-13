Stewart's Shops Goes Seven-for-Seven in New Store Opening Spree

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops continues to make progress on its 2022 growth agenda.

The convenience store retailer is opening seven locations in seven weeks. Of the seven, four are rebuilds and three are new-to-market stores. Construction timelines have ranged from nine to 12 weeks, according to Stewart's.

All seven locations are in New York. The rebuilt stores are in Malta, and on Market Street in Amsterdam, Great Bend in Carthage and Washington Street in Watertown.

The Malta and Amsterdam locations began ringing up customers on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, respectively. The Carthage store is estimated to open on Oct. 24 and the Watertown Stewart's Shops will open on Nov. 8.

The new-to-market Stewart's Shops locations are:

McClellan in Schenectady (opening Oct. 20),

North Potsdam in Potsdam (opening Oct. 26), and

West Colonie in Colonie (opening Nov. 28).

The seven locations are part of the retailer's $50 million construction investment in 2022.

As of this spring, Stewart's had remodeled 10 of its stores based on the local community's needs. As opposed to rebuilds, these remodels typically have the same shop footprint as before. However, remodels do include new countertops, a fresh coat of paint, new floors or an upgraded bathroom, as Convenience Store News reported.

In addition, some of Stewart's 10 remodeled stores added a food bar, more booths, new appliances or a new layout. Stewart's also upgraded the outdoor space at its remodeled locations. Additions to the remodels include fresh landscaping, new patios, new outdoor furniture and a freshly paved parking lot, all of which can make a difference to the overall feel of a store, the c-store retailer stated.

According to the retailer, plans for 2023 include nine rebuilds planned and eight new-to-market Stewart's Shops planned. It will announce these new shops and rebuild locations once all approvals are met.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 stores in New York and southern Vermont.