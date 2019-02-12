Stewart's Shops Helps Nonprofits Cut Back on Operational Expenses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is lending a helping hand to community organizations.

The convenience store retailer is teaming up with Rose & Kiernan Inc., a provider of insurance and risk management service to nonprofits, to help nonprofit organizations save money on gas and other operating expenses.

With the partnership, the two companies introduced the Comdata card to nonprofits throughout the retailer's market. The card can be used at Stewart's Shops locations for discounts on gas.

All purchases will go toward Comdata providing monthly rebates for every dollar spent. This includes purchases at Stewart's Shops as well as other vendors based on each nonprofit agency's purchases.

"When Chris Greagan of Rose & Kiernan approached us with this idea, it was a no brainer. Nonprofits help make our communities stronger. They work with limited budgets and every bit of savings can help. We use Comdata for our own employees, find it easy to use and the rebate feature is a nice perk for non-profits to save money," explained Stewart's Shops President Gary Drake.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops has 289 shops offering gasoline across New York and Vermont, and these savings will be applicable in all gas shops. In all, there are more than 335 Stewart's Shops in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.

"Rose & Kiernan is delighted to partner with Stewart's Shops to help lower cost for our community non-profits. We have long admired Stewart's Shops' commitment toward outstanding corporate citizenship and we are proud to work with them to benefit the communities where we live, work and raise our families," said Rose & Kiernan's President and CEO John F. Murray, Jr.

Once approved for the Comdata card, the organization will receive fuel saving with monthly rebates.

"We're excited about partnering with Rose & Kiernan and Stewart's Shops to help provide local nonprofits cost savings," said Greg Koren, senior vice president of sales at Comdata. "We're focused on helping businesses build world-class payment programs and are thrilled with our partnership with Rose & Kiernan and Stewart's Shops."