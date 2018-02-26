Stewart's Shops to Invest $50M in New Builds, Rebuilds & Renovations in 2018

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops Corp. plans to spend up to $50 million in 2018 on 17 convenience stores in New York and Vermont

Work is scheduled to begin on six locations during the next four weeks, reported the Albany Business Review.

The c-store chain will rebuild or renovate 15 locations in the two states. It will also build two new stores in Rome and Mount Hope, N.Y.

"As soon as the weather breaks, so will the ground," said Chad Kiesow, ‎director of fuels and facilities for Stewart's. "If we had more time in the year to get these projects approved by the towns, we would do more."

The construction investment is part of Stewart's efforts to expand its food-to-go business, which began several years ago, according to the report. Previously, the average Stewart's footprint was approximately 2,500 square feet, compared to 3,700 square feet today. The company often buys property adjacent to its older stores before the renovation process begins.

"When property is for sale, it helps us increase the flow inside and outside the store," Kiesow said.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 335 convenience stores in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.