Stewart's Shops Mark Earth Day With Free Coffee Offer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops Corp. is celebrating Earth Day by offering free coffee or free hot tea to customers who bring in a travel mug on April 22.

Available coffee flavors include Stewart’s house blend, French vanilla, hazelnut, richer roast and seasonal chocolate nut truffle coffee. Customers can make it the way they like it with their choice of creamers and sweeteners, the company stated.

The promotion runs all day on Earth Day at any Stewart's Shops convenience store.

The retailer also posted a video about its green initiatives, which shows how it is working hard daily to reduce waste and conserve energy.