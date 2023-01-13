Stewart's Shops Puts 2023 Contests in Shoppers' Hands

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops is kicking off 2023 with a yearlong contest that gives guests' the opportunity to choose their own prize.

Throughout the year, the 12 Months of Make Your Own Prize Contests will be posted the first Friday of each month on the company's blog, and will be shared on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Winners of each contest can choose between a year's worth of free coffee or Stewart's ice cream.

Contest prizes will be provided in the form of Stewart's gift certificates. Winners who select a year's worth of ice cream will receive 52 half-gallon ice cream certificates, and winners who select a year's worth of coffee will receive 180 12-ounce coffee certificates and a $280 Stewart's My Money Card.

The convenience store retailer's first contest of the year began Jan. 6. Guests are challenged to design their own original Stewart's Shops meme. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 20 and the winner will be selected before the end of the month.

Stewart's Shops will announce a grand prize for the month of December at the end of the year.

Employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to win. Official contest rules are available here.

In addition to the 12 Months of Make Your Own Prize Contests, Stewart's Shops recently launched an online shop to bring the convenience store chain closer to customers. The online store features limited-edition merchandise, Stewart's coffee, Stewart's My Money Cards and Stewart's Gas Cards.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates 358 convenience stores across 32 counties in New York and Vermont.