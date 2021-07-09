Stewart's Shops Scoops the Competition at World Dairy Expo

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops scooped the competition at the 54th World Dairy Expo.

The contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, is the the only all-dairy contest in North America.

This year, the contest garnered more than 1,400 entries, but it was Stewart's Shops that received 2021 Best of the Best rankings across six categories. Among the winning accolades are:

First place, Regular Chocolate Ice Cream Class — Chocolate

First place, Sherbet Class — Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet

Third place, Mint Ice Cream Class — Mint Cookie Crumble

Third place, Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Class — Peanut Butter Pandemonium

Third place, Gelato — Milk Chocolate Gelato

Second place, Open Class Pasteurized Milk — Whole Milk

"From our award-winning milk to our delicious ice cream, We MOO (Make Our Own) dairy products. Our processing plant is right in Saratoga Springs and uses milk from over 20 local farms. The milk we use goes from farm to shop in under 48 hours," Stewart's Shops stated.

Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.