Strategic Petroleum Reserve Release Helps Make a Dent in Gas Prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Days after President Biden revealed the latest move to ease the pain at the pump, there are signs it may be working.

On March 31, Biden announced his administration is putting 1 million additional barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) on the market per day on average for the next six months. The "unprecedented" release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as a bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up, the White House said.

According to the latest AAA report, the president's decision helped send the global oil price tumbling to near $100 per barrel. In addition, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.18.

"The upward push on oil prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine is meeting stronger downward pressure from the planned SPR oil release and increased COVID fears in China," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "And lower global oil prices are reflected in falling pump prices for consumers in the U.S."

Citing data from the Energy Information Administration, AAA said total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 800,000 barrels to 238.8 million barrels last week. At the same time, gasoline demand decreased from 8.63 million barrels per day to 8.5 million barrels per day.

The drop in gas demand, alongside growth in total stocks, contributes to price decreases. If demand continues to decline as gasoline stocks continue to build, the national average will likely continue to move lower, AAA pointed out.