Stripes Reopens Three Stores Destroyed by Hurricane Harvey

DALLAS — Stripes Convenience Stores will welcome back customers at three locations that were destroyed by Hurricane Harvey last year.

The first of the three c-stores, Stripes #9433, will open on Wednesday, Aug. 15, followed by Stripes #2146 on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and Stripes #2149 on Wednesday, Aug. 29. All three c-stores are located in the Coastal Bend area.

"We are excited to announce the openings of our newly rebuilt Stripes stores. Our team has worked very hard to return the stores to our communities and our loyal customers," commented Brad Williams, senior vice president of 7-Eleven Inc. "Even though the hurricane destroyed these three stores, we were able to relocate our team members to other stores that were less impacted by the storm."

Stripes will host opening celebrations for team members and guests in the coming weeks, where attendees will be treated to free Slurpee drinks:

Stripes #9433: 511 East Cotter in Port Aransas on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m.

Stripes #2146: 2589 Highway 361 in Ingleside on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 1p.m.

Stripes #2149: 235 Cleveland Blvd. in Aransas Pass on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.

The convenience store retailer will also participate in the citywide celebration, "Remember, Rebuild, Rejoice," hosted by Ingleside Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Aug. 25. Stripes and its Laredo Taco Co. will sponsor lunch for the event.

"We want to thank our team members, city partners, and most importantly, our loyal customers for their support. Together, we are Coastal Bend Strong!" Williams stated.

Stripes operates more than 525 c-stores in Texas and Louisiana. Food offerings are available in more than 450 of its stores primarily under the proprietary Laredo Taco Co. brand. Stripes is owned by Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc., which operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America.