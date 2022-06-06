Strong Demand & Rising Oil Costs Push Gas Prices Higher
Today's national average for a gallon of gas is $4.86, which is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.
The nation's top 10 largest weekly increases occurred in Michigan (+45 cents per gallon), Illinois (+41 cents), Indiana (+41 cents), Wisconsin (+39 cents), Ohio (+38 cents), Nebraska +(37 cents), Kentucky +(36 cents), Colorado (+35 cents), Minnesota (+34 cents) and Texas (+32 cents).
The nation's top 10 most expensive markets are California ($6.34 per gallon), Nevada ($5.49), Hawaii ($5.47), Oregon ($5.41), Washington ($5.40), Illinois ($5.40), Alaska ($5.37), Washington, D.C. ($5.06) and Michigan ($5.05).
At the close of the formal trading session on June 3, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2 to settle at $118.87. Crude prices rose last week after OPEC+ announced it would increase monthly production to 648,000 barrels per day in July and August instead of 400,000 per day as previously planned.
However, the market is still concerned that supply could remain tight as the European Union works to implement a 90-percent ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year, AAA explained.
Additionally, prices were boosted after EIA reported that total domestic stocks decreased by 5.1 million barrels to 414.7 million barrels. The current storage level is approximately 13.5 percent lower than a year ago, contributing to rising crude prices. For this week, crude prices could rise again if EIA's next report shows another decrease in total domestic stocks, the organization added.