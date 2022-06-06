Strong Demand & Rising Oil Costs Push Gas Prices Higher

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With Memorial Day weekend traffic signaling a strong summer travel season, motorists are facing greater pain at the pump.

According to AAA, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel. Add to that the rising cost of oil, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply, the organization said.

"People are still fueling up, despite these high prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet."

Leading up to the Memorial Day weekend, AAA forecasted that 39.2 million people would travel 50 miles or more from home for three-day weekend. This was an increase of 8.3 percent compared to 2021, bringing travel volumes almost in line with 2017 figures.

Nearly 35 million people planned to travel by car during Memorial Day weekend, up 4.6 percent vs. last year, revealed the AAA holiday forecast.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 219 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.8 million barrels per day to 8.98 million barrels per day as drivers fueled up for unofficial start of summer.

These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices. Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight, according to AAA.