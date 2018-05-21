Strong Economy & Growing Consumer Confidence Will Boost Memorial Day Travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and Americans will kick off the season by traveling in near-record numbers.

More than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend. That’s a nearly 5-percent increase over last year and the most in more than a dozen years, according to the latest report from AAA.

In conjunction with AAA, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects travel delays on major roads could be up to three times longer than normal, with the busiest days being Thursday, May 24, and Friday, May 25.