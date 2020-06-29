Stuzo Acquires Hatch Customer Activation Platform

PHILADELPHIA — Technology provider Stuzo completed its acquisition of retail customer activation platform Hatch, a Lightbank and Andreessen Horowitz backed company.

Former Hatch CEO Jake Kiser will serve as chief customer officer for Stuzo. The Hatch platform has been integrated and rebranded as Open Commerce Activate.

Hatch's capabilities are unified under Stuzo's Open Commerce platform, providing retailers access to a product and solution offering that includes Open Commerce Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Open Commerce Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Open Commerce Experience for Modern Digital Storefronts, available individually or as a seamless product suite.

"We entered the retail industry with a mission of helping brands remove friction from the digital commerce experience and to drive incremental revenue, at scale," said Gunter Pfau, Stuzo founder and CEO. "V1 of Open Commerce consisted of a modern digital commerce infrastructure and engine. We learned that the power of digital is maximized by unlocking, connecting, and activating data, and that while digital commerce is foundational, adding intelligent 1:1 customer activation was required to drive scaled business outcomes."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Stuzo combines enterprise, customer and commerce data in one platform and through the intelligent, real-time, and programmatic activation of that data to enable its retailer customers to achieve deterministic business outcomes, according to the company.