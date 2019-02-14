Stuzo Offers Future Vision of Convenience & Fuel Retailing Industry
PHILADELPHIA — Technology provider Stuzo launched its third fuel retail and convenience insights platform, the Future Vision Insights Platform, to demonstrate how changes in the market, consumer behavior and technology will converge and lead to new business opportunities, transformation and disruption within the industry.
Stuzo is a leading provider of personalized, frictionless commerce technology solutions, powered by its Open Commerce Platform, software services and insights platforms. The company's newest platform builds on the work of its Market Insights Platform, where Stuzo focuses on gaining a deep understanding of the digital capabilities of the top 100 fuel retail and convenience brands in the United States; and its Consumer Insights Platform, where Stuzo focuses on generating a deep understanding of the aggregate wants and needs of fuel retail and convenience consumers across the U.S.
To date, Stuzo has produced three Future Vision concepts — all powered by technology:
1. Urban Convenience Center of the Future
The Urban Convenience Center (co-sponsored by Bank of America Merchant Services) functions seamlessly without the need for cashiers and point-of-sale hardware. It is interactive and offers a personalized experience for each customer, delivering a diverse set of services and experiences, including:
- Frictionless checkout
- Grab-and-go food services
- Frictionless banking
- Biometric behind-the-counter
- Automated dry cleaning
- Intelligent coffee makers
- Personalized digital displays
- Interactive seating areas
- Daycare
2. Suburban Convenience & Energy Center of the Future
The Suburban Convenience Center will evolve into a technology-driven center for electricity, fuel, food and much more, all powered by frictionless, personalized commerce. These centers will deliver a diverse set of products and services, including:
- Interactive electric vehicle (EV) charging stations
- Interactive fuel pumps
- Flexible outdoor seating area
- Traditional drive-thru
- Autonomous drive-thru
- On-site playground
- Frictionless checkout
- Grab-and-go food services
- Automated biometric pharmacy
- Frictionless banking
- Biometric behind-the-counter
- Automated dry cleaning
- Intelligent coffee makers
- Personalized digital displays
- Interactive seating areas
3. Autonomous Fleet & On-Demand Convenience Center of the Future
This concept will shake the very foundation of the fuel retail and convenience industry as we know it today, according to Stuzo. In this concept, convenience comes to the consumer — whenever and wherever they are. Cars are no longer owned or leased by consumers. Transportation is offered as a subscription service to autonomous fleets. This concept features a number of innovative, autonomous, frictionless commerce experiences, including:
- Autonomous c-store EV
- Autonomous CPG brand EV
- On-demand, near-real-time delivery
- Hail a store
- Personalized digital displays
- On-demand ridesharing
- Subscription ridesharing
- Inventory replenishment
- Centralized charging
To create these Future Vision concepts, Stuzo assembled a team of research analysts, 3D designers, 2D designers, 3D animators and product strategists to conduct a deep analysis into the current state of the fuel retail and convenience industry, as well as trends that are shaping how technology and software will power business in the immediate and near-term future.
Stuzo plans to unveil more Future Vision concepts throughout 2019.
The company also continues to make significant investments in its three insights platforms to:
- Inform Stuzo's software product roadmap and software services solutions;
- Enable Stuzo to deliver higher-performing retail commerce technology solutions for its clients;
- Empower Stuzo's clients and industry partners with high-value insights that inform strategic digital transformation decisions; and
- Accelerate the adoption of digital commerce across the fuel retail and convenience industry.
Stuzo's Future Vision Insights Platform research, data and concepts are available exclusively to its clients and partners at www.cstorefuturevision.com.