Stuzo Offers Future Vision of Convenience & Fuel Retailing Industry

PHILADELPHIA — Technology provider Stuzo launched its third fuel retail and convenience insights platform, the Future Vision Insights Platform, to demonstrate how changes in the market, consumer behavior and technology will converge and lead to new business opportunities, transformation and disruption within the industry.

Stuzo is a leading provider of personalized, frictionless commerce technology solutions, powered by its Open Commerce Platform, software services and insights platforms. The company's newest platform builds on the work of its Market Insights Platform, where Stuzo focuses on gaining a deep understanding of the digital capabilities of the top 100 fuel retail and convenience brands in the United States; and its Consumer Insights Platform, where Stuzo focuses on generating a deep understanding of the aggregate wants and needs of fuel retail and convenience consumers across the U.S.

To date, Stuzo has produced three Future Vision concepts — all powered by technology:

1. Urban Convenience Center of the Future

The Urban Convenience Center (co-sponsored by Bank of America Merchant Services) functions seamlessly without the need for cashiers and point-of-sale hardware. It is interactive and offers a personalized experience for each customer, delivering a diverse set of services and experiences, including: