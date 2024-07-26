Stuzo Rebrands as PAR Retail

PAR Retail's purpose-built technology is designed to drive tangible business outcomes. Supporting more than 25,000 retail sites and engaging more than 24 million members nationwide, the company integrates loyalty programs, seamless payments, immersive digital customer experiences, on-site engagement and specialized tobacco loyalty programs to boost visits, fuel sales and basket sizes.

[Read more Foodservice & Technology news]

"With PAR's acquisition of Stuzo, we're doubling down on our c-store offering, providing new ways for retailers to achieve their specific business goals," said Jake Kiser, general manager of PAR Retail. "The PAR Retail team is committed to moving this industry forward. Our approach is different in that we truly ingrain ourselves in our customer's businesses, using our knowledge and expertise to deliver maximum results."

The heart of PAR Retail's success is its Wallet Steering methodology, which delivers personalized offers based on customer purchase behavior across all verticals, according to the company. This allows retailers to target incremental opportunities, driving higher customer lifetime value and generating a better ROI.

"The rebranding of Stuzo to PAR Retail represents a pivotal moment for our company and the industry," said Savneet Singh, CEO of Part Technology. "This change reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive, innovative solutions that drive real business outcomes for clients. This new chapter is an exciting step towards continuing to lead the way in convenience and to continue to fuel retail technology."

Founded more than 40 years ago, New Hartford-based PAR Technology provides point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions, as well as hardware and drive-thru offerings, to more than 100,000 restaurant and retail customers in more than 110 countries throughout the world.