Subway to Launch Flexible Rewards Program

MILFORD, Conn. — Subway is launching a personalized loyalty program in March with Subway MyWay Rewards.

The program is intended to redefine choice and accessibility to Subway's more than 37 million sandwich and salad combinations as a customized experience — from how customers join, earn and redeem, to surprise rewards and exclusive offers, the company said.

"We know time and money are important to our guests," said Subway Chief Digital Officer Carissa Ganelli. "It's important to us that we deliver a seamless, convenient experience to help our customers get what they want when they want it — and what they want is our delicious, nutritious, and affordable food."

An estimated 28,500 Subway restaurants in the United States and Canada are participating in Subway MyWay Rewards, making it the largest loyalty program for earning and redeeming rewards in the quick-service restaurant industry.

To take part, customers can join Subway MyWay Rewards through the Subway mobile app, online at Subway.com or in-restaurant with a Subway card, and earn rewards no matter how they pay.

Members earn four tokens per dollar spent. Once they reach 200 tokens, they automatically receive a $2 reward. Tokens are applied to their accounts with every purchase, and the reward can be used for any menu item. Additionally, they will receive bonus token-earning opportunities.

Ordering more will also get members more surprises, such as free cookies, chips and more. They will also receive a birthday surprise.

Subway MyWay Rewards is part of Subway Digital's work to transform the customer experience through an omnichannel approach, with the integration of the app, remote ordering and, in-restaurant kiosks, the company said.

Milford-based Subway operates more than 27,000 locations nationwide.