Summer Gas Demand Beginning to Soften
"During the run-up to Labor Day weekend, pump prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to high crude prices. However, gas demand typically drops considerably after the final holiday weekend of summer, bringing much needed relief to American drivers when they fill-up this fall," the association added.
The nation's top 10 largest changes are Alaska (+4 cents), Oregon (+4 cents), Michigan (−4 cents), Montana (+3 cents), Washington, D.C. (+3 cents), Kentucky (−3 cents), Illinois (−3 cents), Ohio (−3 cents), Washington (+2 cents) and Maryland (−2 cents).
The nation's top 10 least expensive markets are Mississippi ($2.79), Louisiana ($2.83), Alabama ($2.84), Texas ($2.84), Oklahoma ($2.87), South Carolina ($2.87), Arkansas ($2.87), Missouri ($2.87), Tennessee ($2.87) and North Carolina ($2.92).