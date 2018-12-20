Sunoco Launches Mobile App, Plans More 'Differentiated' Digital Services

DALLAS — Sunoco launched a new mobile app in partnership with Stuzo, a provider of personalized and predictive commerce solutions for retailers, powered by software products, software services and insights.

"At Sunoco, we know it's our job to stay ahead of consumer trends by reducing friction as much as possible," said Alison Gladwin, vice president marketing and administration at Sunoco LP. "For our customers, that means faster and more seamless payment options, digital receipts and location-specific offers. We're thrilled to launch these capabilities, and on top of that, we know that our partners (the site owners) are excited to offer unique specials at their locations too."

The Sunoco app features include:

Mobile pay-at-pump and pay-in-store capabilities;

Support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Sunoco's private label credit card, all major credit and debit cards and Sunoco gift cards;

A digital storefront that enables Sunoco dealers to manage their store identity, opt into Sunoco-sourced promotions and create their own backcourt offers;

Seamless integration for grocery rewards with Price Chopper and SHOP'n SAVE; and

Conexxus mobile standards-compliant architecture.

The nationwide launch of the app at more than a thousand locations follows a pilot program that took place at a select group of Sunoco gas stations in April and May 2018. It is the first step in a roadmap to expand the app's capabilities, providing differentiated digital services to its dealers and distributors.

"We are honored to be Sunoco's digital commerce partner," said Gunter Pfau, CEO of Stuzo. "Enabling Sunoco to accelerate their business via digital has been and will remain a top priority for Stuzo."

The Sunoco mobile app is available for iOS and Android.

Dallas-based Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership that distributes fuel to approximately 9,900 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states. Its general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP.