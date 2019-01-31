Super Bowl Game Day Menu Evolves With Changes in Consumer Demographics & Tastes

Similar to other retail sales, e-commerce is providing consumers with convenience. Online wing sales in the seven days leading up to and including the Super Bowl jumped from $7,984,198 in 2017 to $11,562,723 in 2018, a 45-percent increase, Nielsen pointed out.

Even though there is a still a strong taste for wings, items like cauliflower provide an option to add more vegetables to the game day offerings for more health-conscious clientele, the market research firm said.

"As consumers take cues from restaurants making fried cauliflower dishes, cauliflower purchases across the store increased 19 percent year-over-year. On a day-to-day basis, 39 percent of Americans say they're skipping meat protein and actively trying to include more plant-based foods in their diets. For example, more than a third of U.S. households say they follow a specific protein-focused diet such as high protein, Paleo or low carb," Nielsen said.

Health-conscious habits aside, U.S. consumers are still eating cheese. According to Nielsen, cheese doubled in online sales alone — from $442,230 on game day in 2017 to $894,505 on Super Bowl Sunday in 2018 — demonstrating that everything is on the table for the hungry omnichannel shopper.

Changes are also shaking up the beverage bar. With number of females who watch football growing, marketers in the adult beverage industry are shifting from a once male-dominated marketing mindset to one with a more balanced, female focus.

According to Nielsen's numbers, women have accounted for 46 percent to 47 percent of total viewership from Super Bowl XLVII in 2014 to Super Bowl LII in 2018. In addition, they control $4.3 trillion (73 percent) of U.S. spending.