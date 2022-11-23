Supplier Spotlights: GSTV, InComm Payments & Old Trapper

NATIONAL REPORT — While it's important for convenience store retailers to market themselves, new products, services, promotions and other initiatives by c-store suppliers are a major part of capturing consumer interest. Convenience Store News will regularly highlight such efforts in this roundup.

Here are the latest supplier spotlights:

GSTV

GSTV teamed with social media food-based brand So Yummy, part of First Media, to release a new integration for shoppable video content. This brings actionable, shoppable content in the form of recipes and food hacks to millions of on-the-go consumers.

Advertisers on GSTV can now introduce branded content via some of the most popular food recipe content on social media. In turn, users can add ingredients to virtual shopping lists and carts, creating a seamless shopping experience.

The 20-second shoppable videos will consist of recipes for indulgent desserts, healthy snacks, colorful foods, savory favorites and more. Each video will utilize Flowcode's direct-to-consumer QR platform and data capabilities, including real-time analytics, geolocation and attribution across screens.

"At GSTV, we're always focused on how we can drive inspired interactions with viewers through true entertainment content," said Violeta Ivezaj, senior vice president, business operations, GSTV. "So Yummy is hands down the most viral food brand on social media, and we're excited to bring this new, shoppable content to GSTV viewers. It will create more opportunities for them to find new recipes and source the ingredients they need via local retail and ecommerce platforms. These videos will update weekly, creating regular opportunities for advertisers to organically convert viewers to shoppers."

According to GSTV, with the shoppable content, advertisers will have a more direct line for viewers to purchase what they see on screen, paired with success metrics from the company's measurement approach. Measurement partners that include Catalina, IRI and Foursquare.

InComm Payments

Global payments technology company InComm Payments acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider that offers a suite of creatively themed, multibrand gift cards. The acquisition enhances InComm Payments' ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth for its brand and retail partners, according to the company.

"TCN is a pioneer of the multibrand gift card category with a proven record of delivering reliable products to both the gift giver and their recipient," said Adam Brault, senior vice president of financial services and Asia-Pacific at InComm Payments. "We could not be more excited to welcome TCN's expertise and creativity to our global team."

TCN's multibrand gift card products aggregate leading consumer brands onto one card with the aim of providing greater flexibility and choice to the recipient. The gift card line includes several offerings based around a creative theme, such as The Active Card, which is redeemable at dozens of sporting apparel retailers; and The Home Card, which can be used at a wide range of homeware stores.

"InComm Payments has been a great partner to TCN, and we couldn't be happier to be officially joining the family," said Nick Sims, co-founder of TCN. "Together, InComm Payments and TCN have reinvented the gift card market in Australia, and we look forward to continue providing customers and channels with the best product selection in the market."