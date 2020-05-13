Survey: 72% of Americans Say COVID-19 Has Impacted Their Summer Travel Plans

BOSTON — With work and school taking place at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, some U.S. consumers are going to be ready to hit the road when stay-at-home directives ease.

GasBuddy's 2020 Summer Travel Study found that 31 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip this summer, down 44 percent from last year. However, that number has time to tick up. Fifty-one percent of respondents said they have not made a decision yet, while 18 percent definitely said they will not be taking any road trips.

"We are starting to see a rebound in fuel demand from our Pay with GasBuddy program since mid-April," said Sarah McCrary, CEO of GasBuddy. "There could be a surge in last-minute, shorter road trips in the second half of summer as people continue to access the situation."