Sustainability & Sustenance

While consumers certainly turn to convenience stores as a 24/7 outlet for them to satisfy their cravings, that doesn't mean they don't want and expect more from their preferred c-store. In fact, more than a third care deeply about shopping at a store that is environmentally friendly, and almost two-thirds of convenience shoppers consider themselves health-conscious, according to the 2024 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month. The study also uncovered: