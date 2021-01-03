Sponsored Content
Sweet Wines on the Rise
03/01/2021
Sweet wines are fast becoming a favorite choice for the surging number of new wine consumers in the market. With a friendly price point and flavorful characteristics that make them easy to drink, Barefoot sweet wines pair perfectly with the c-store customer. Businesses are quickly learning that Barefoot’s portfolio of sweet wines can help them capture more wine revenue and bring new traffic into the store.
