Sweets & Snacks are Winning at Retail

Looking for categories that can deliver growth? Go for proven winners. Confectionery and snacks gains consistently outpace growth seen in total store and the perimeter. But innovation is key, with new products fueling much of the growth.

As the premier business to business event for the confectionery and snack industries, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the only place to find the innovative products, category insights and relationships to help you take advantage. Looking to grow your business? Your year starts here.