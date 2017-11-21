Swiss Farms Accepts Foodservice Innovators Award

MILMONT PARK, Pa. — Swiss Farms has been upping its foodservice game and it shows.

The Broomall, Pa.-based convenience store chain received the 2017 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovator of the Year award for Best New Foodservice Offering.

Swiss Farms is a first-time winner in the CSNews Foodservice Innovators Award program, sponsored by Tyson Convenience. Ken McAllister of Tyson Convenience presented the retailer with its award at the Swiss Farms store in Milmont Park on Nov. 15.

On hand to accept the award were Swiss Farms President and CEO Scott Simon, Fresh Food Manager Valerie O'Neill, and Brand Manager Caley Smith.

Swiss Farms operates 13 convenience drive-thru markets in Pennsylvania.

