Swiss Farms Hosting Birthday Party to Kick Off 50th Anniversary Celebration

BROOMALL, Pa. — Swiss Farms is turning 50 and its throwing itself — and its customers — a party.

The convenience retailer is hosting the celebration on March 24 at its Havertown, Pa., flagship store on N. Eagle Road. The party runs from noon to 2 p.m.

The Havertown store was recently renovated after the trademark Swiss Farm Silo collapsed during a severe windstorm in 2016, according to the Main Line Times.

"We are so very proud of the hard work put into this Swiss Farms location and we want to show it off," said Swiss Farms President and CEO Scott Simon.

The anniversary celebration will continue at all Swiss Farms stores throughout the year.

The March 24 event will feature a ribbon cutting hosted by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 50 years of Swiss Farms; Philadelphia's Country Radio Station, WXTU 92.5; giveaways; and free offers.

On March 22, the chamber of commerce will present Swiss Farms with its "Small Business of the Year" award at the 2018 Small Business Awards Dinner to be held at Springfield Country Club.

Broomall-based Swiss Farms was founded in 1968 by Wengert's Dairy as an outlet to distribute its milk. The first four Swiss Farms opened up in Delaware County in March 1968.