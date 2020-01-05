Tackling Tobacco: April 2020 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

Elk Grove — The Elk Grove City Council voted to extend the moratorium permits, licenses or entitlements for new smoking lounges, smoke shops and tobacco retailers in the city. The unanimous vote brings the moratorium to March 12, 2021. It was originally set to expire on April 25.

Solana Beach — A ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products is set to go into effect in early May. The move comes 30 days after the Solana Beach City Council approved the prohibition on April 8. Businesses will have a six-month grace period before enforcement begins.

COLORADO

Carbondale — Local voters approved a cigarette and tobacco tax in town in the April 7 municipal election. Those headed to the polls voted in favor of a $4 levy per cigarette pack and a 40-percent tax on all other products containing nicotine. The tax goes into effect July 1.

KENTUCKY

Frankfort — State lawmakers approved legislation to levy a tax on electronic cigarettes and vapor products on April 1. The legislation places a 15-percent tax on open vaping systems and a $1.50-per-pod tax on cartridges. The legislation was sent to Gov. Andy Beshear, who was expected to sign it into law.

NEW YORK

Albany — The 2021 New York State Budget includes several tobacco-related measures. The budget, which state officials passed on April 3, bans the sale of flavored vapor products as of May 18, ends online sales delivered to private homes, and prohibits the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies as of beginning July 1.

WYOMING

Jackson — The Jackson Town Council is mulling a measure that would prohibit the sale of all flavored vapor products. Elected officials directed the town attorney to revise a draft ordinance to make it "unlawful for any person to sell or offer for sale any flavored tobacco product to a person." The ordinance is slated to be up for a first reading on May 4.