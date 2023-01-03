Tackling Tobacco: December 2022 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

MAINE

South Portland — In late December, South Portland became the fourth city in Maine to ban flavored tobacco products, following Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The ban went into effect immediately for stores that did not hold a tobacco license at the time of the ban. The enforcement date is April 1, 2023, for those already selling flavored tobacco products, allowing for existing inventory to be sold.

OHIO

Bexley — The Bexley City Council delayed its vote on banning flavored tobacco products in late December. When the council reconvenes Jan. 10, it is expected to vote on the ordinance that would ban all flavored tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and other alternate nicotine products.

Columbus — Columbus City Council voted unanimously to end the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored vaping products.

Toledo — The Ohio State Senate passed a bill on Dec. 14 stopping cities from banning the sale of flavored tobacco products. However, local news reported the next day that Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto the bill and supported the Columbus ordinance passed that banned the sale of flavored tobacco products.

OREGON

Portland — Multnomah County leaders unanimously approved the second and final reading of a proposal to ban the sales of flavored tobacco and vaping products. It was scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1.