Tackling Tobacco: February 2022 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

Sacramento — A bill brought to the California State Assembly would prohibit the sale of single-use vapor products and tobacco filters. Assembly Bill 1690 has been referred to the Committee on Health and the Committee on Judiciary.

Salinas — The Monterey County Board of Supervisors pushed back its vote on a proposed flavor tobacco ban. The decision to delay the vote by one month followed the board's decision not to exempt modified risk tobacco products.

MAINE

Brunswick — The Brunswick Town Council is considering a proposal to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products. The proposal covers any tobacco and nicotine product that tastes or smells like non-tobacco products, including fruit, mint and chocolate. The council will take up the measure on April 4.

Portland — The Portland City Council unanimously approves a ban on flavored tobacco products. The vote made the city the second in Maine to approve a ban, following Bangor, which voted in favor of a similar measure in October. Both flavored tobacco rules go into effect June 1.

WISCONSIN

Madison — The Wisconsin State Assembly approved a bill to raise the state's legal minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21. The Tobacco 21 measure would bring the state in line with the federal buying age. The bill now moves to the Wisconsin State Senate for a vote.