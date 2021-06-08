Tackling Tobacco: July 2021 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

La Verne — On July 19, the La Verne City Council voted in favor of a measure to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city. The ban, which includes vape pens and other devices used to consume flavored tobacco, goes into effect in January 2022.

Menthol cigarettes and hookah products are exempt from the ban.

COLORADO

Denver — More than 100 state and local organizations have thrown their support behind a call to push to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Denver.

Among the groups asking the Denver City Council to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the sale of the products are the Denver African American Commission, Colorado Nursing Association and the Latina Initiative.

MASSACHUSETTS

Brookline — Brookline's ordinance banning the sale of tobacco and vapor products to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000 has been approved by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey approved a Brookline law banning tobacco and vape sales to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000. Town officials approved the rule, which is the first in the United States, in November.

UTAH

Salt Lake City — The Utah Department of Health is considering a new rule that would reduce the cap on nicotine levels in electronic cigarettes and vapor products from 5 percent to 3 percent. If approved, the new rule would go into effect sometime in September.