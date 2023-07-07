Tackling Tobacco: June 2023 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

Sacramento — The state Senate Health Committee approved a bill enforcing the state's flavored tobacco ban in the same manner as underage sales are enforced. The legislation passed the California Assembly Appropriations Committee in May.

HAWAII

Honolulu — Gov. Josh Green signed into law legislation banning the import of electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products without a license. Under the new legislation, a person who knowingly and unlawfully ships vaping and other tobacco products valued at less than $10,000 could face misdemeanor charges; items valued above $10,000 would be classified as a class C felony. The law went into effect July 1.

LOUISIANA

Baton Rouge — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill that increases the tax on electronic cigarettes and vapor products from 5 cents per milliliter of consumable material to 15 cents per milliliter of consumable material. The new rule went into effect July 1.

ILLINOIS

Evanston — The Evanston City Council's Human Services Committee asked staff members to draw up an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city. An proposed ordinance was expected in early July.

MAINE

Augusta — A bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products statewide was amended with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2025, and passed the state Senate in mid-June.

NEBRASKA

Lincoln — Gov. Jim Pillen signed an amended bill setting a tax on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) containing three milliliters or less of consumable material at 5 cents per milliliter of consumable material, and for ENDS containing more than three milliliters of consumable material at 10 percent of the purchase price. The levies go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

NEW YORK

Albany — The New York State Senate passed a bill that would impose restrictions on certain advertisements and promotions of electronic cigarettes. The proposed legislation addresses the suppression of information relating to the health consequences of e-cigarettes.