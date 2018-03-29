Tackling Tobacco: March 2018 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

Chula Vista — Under new rules approved by the Chula Vista City Council, tobacco retailers must obtain a permit to sell tobacco products — including electronic cigarettes. The regulations also call for retailers to stop stocking tobacco products in self-service displays, and to ask for identification for buyers who look under 27 years old.

COLORADO

Basalt — The Basalt Town Council unanimously approved two pieces of tobacco regulation: increasing the legal minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 and requiring retailers to obtain a license to sell tobacco products. Both regulations go into effect July 1. In addition, voters will head to the polls on April 3 to pull the levy for or against a $2-per-pack increase in the local cigarette tax, and levy equaling 40 percent of the wholesale price for other tobacco products.

CONNECTICUT

Hartford — Legislators on the state's Public Health Committee approved a proposal to prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21 years old. The bill moves to the Senate for a vote. If approved, the proposed measure would go into effect Oct. 1; however, it would grandfather in any consumers who turn 18 before that date.

FLORIDA

Gainesville — The Alachua County Health Care Advisory Board is recommending raising the legal minimum age to but tobacco products to 21. The board is also recommending that county leaders prohibit the sale of tobacco within a 1,000-foot buffer around schools, and require a county license to sell tobacco.

ILLINOIS

Aurora — The City Council unanimously passed Tobacco 21 legislation. Under the new rule, anyone under 21 years old purchasing or possessing tobacco products face fines starting at $100 and reaching $750 for multiple offenses.