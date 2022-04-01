Tackling Tobacco: March 2022 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

Antioch — The Antioch City Council approved legislation prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products. The legislation also bans retailers from selling or providing electronic cigarettes and other paraphernalia. Additionally, it will prohibit businesses from selling fewer than six cigars or 20 little cigars, including cigarillos, or any packages of them for less than $10.

In a separate move, the council approved a measure prohibiting new tobacco businesses from opening within 1,000 feet of schools and similar uses.

Salinas — The Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco products and single-use electronic cigarettes in unincorporated areas of the county.

Santa Ana — Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products. The new ordinance goes into effect 30 days after the March 15 vote.

COLORADO

Denver — State lawmakers continue to debate banning the sale of flavored tobacco products. In the latest version of the legislation, House Bill 1064 would exempt premium cigars, pipe tobacco and all flavored items sold in age-restricted stores. It would also cap the number of the stores statewide, require them to use ID scanners, triple the number of annual store inspections and mandate all products sold to have unique ID numbers.

In a March 16 meeting, the Colorado House of Representative's Health and Insurance committee approved pushing back the implementation date from July 2022 to January 2024 and banning sale of all synthetic nicotine.

IDAHO

Boise — Legislators in the Idaho Senate approved legislation increasing the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. The Tobacco 21 measure, which will bring the state in line with the federal age, heads to the state House of Representatives.

INDIANA

Indianapolis — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation decreasing the previously approved 25-percent tax that wholesalers were to be charged for closed-system vaping cartridges to 15 percent.

KANSAS

Topeka — The Kansas House of Representatives approved Tobacco 21 legislation. In addition to the raising the state's minimum legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, the bill would make selling any tobacco or vaping products to anyone under 21 or buying them for those under 21 a misdemeanor that can be punished with a $200 fine. After the 79-43 vote, the bill headed to the Kansas Senate for debate.

TEXAS

Houston — The Houston City Council approved an ordinance banning the use of electronic cigarettes and vapor products on public spaces. Under the new rule, e-cigarettes and vapor products cannot be used in a public space or workplace, within 25 feet of a building entrance or exit, or in outdoor arenas and public transit stops.