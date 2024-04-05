Tackling Tobacco: March 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup
MAINE
Augusta — The Maine House of Representatives passed a bill defining a tobacco product to include any product that contains nicotine (natural or synthetic). It also subjects nicotine products to the 43% OTP tax.
MARYLAND
Annapolis — The state Senate approved a bill restricting electronic smoking device products to licensed vape shops. The proposed legislation also prohibits the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies and increases the fee for a county license to sell cigarettes. The proposal was heard in the state House Economic Matters Committee on March 28, with no vote taken.
MINNESOTA
St. Paul — The Minnesota House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee is reviewing a bill that would prohibit the sale of flavored products, including menthol.
WEST VIRGINIA
Charleston — Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill that requires all delivery sales of tobacco products (via the internet or mobile app) to comply with all age verification requirements and prohibits delivery sales to underage consumers. It also specifies that taxes will be collected and remitted for the delivery sale of any tobacco product and establishes criminal penalties for violations. The bill is effective 90 days from passage.
WISCONSIN
Madison — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law requiring retailers who sell cigars or pipe tobacco remotely to obtain a remote retail seller permit from the state Department of Revenue. It also attaches the excise tax on cigars and pipe tobacco to any remote sale. The bill goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.