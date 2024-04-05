Tackling Tobacco: March 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

FLORIDA

Tallahassee — A proposed bill would require nicotine product manufacturers to execute and deliver a form, under penalty of perjury, to the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation for each product sold within the state which meets certain criteria. It also requires the division to develop and maintain a directory listing of certified nicotine product manufacturers and certified nicotine products.

The bill now sits with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

IOWA

Des Moines — In late March, a subcommittee of the state House Committee on Ways and Means passed a bill that would create a new definition of heated tobacco products. Under the proposal, heated tobacco products would be included in the other tobacco products (OTP) category and taxed at a rate of 50% of the wholesale sales price.