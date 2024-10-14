 Skip to main content

Tackling Tobacco: September 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

Vapor remains the legislative highlight for local and state officials.
Renée M. Covino
10/14/2024
Legislation entry in a dictionary

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CONNECTICUT

Milford — The Milford Planning and Zoning Board passed a measure to prohibit the opening of any new smoke shops, tobacco stores and vape shops in the city. The change does not affect the 15 existing outlets in Milford.

NEW JERSEY

Trenton — The New Jersey State Assembly passed two vapor-related bills. The first measure would prohibit the delivery sale of vapor products to those under the age of 21, requiring a signature upon delivery to a residence of an adult that is at least 21 years old. The second measure directs the state departments of education and health to develop and distribute guidelines on how to implement anti-vaping campaigns to school districts and colleges. 

Both bills now head to the New Jersey Senate for consideration. 

NEW YORK

Albany — State Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D-New York) introduced a proposal to prohibit the sale of entertainment vapor products. They are defined as any vapor product with Bluetooth, wireless internet or other internet connectivity, or the ability to play virtual games, play music, or display photos or other animations on the device.

