Tackling Tobacco: September 2024 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

NEW JERSEY

Trenton — The New Jersey State Assembly passed two vapor-related bills. The first measure would prohibit the delivery sale of vapor products to those under the age of 21, requiring a signature upon delivery to a residence of an adult that is at least 21 years old. The second measure directs the state departments of education and health to develop and distribute guidelines on how to implement anti-vaping campaigns to school districts and colleges.

Both bills now head to the New Jersey Senate for consideration.

NEW YORK

Albany — State Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D-New York) introduced a proposal to prohibit the sale of entertainment vapor products. They are defined as any vapor product with Bluetooth, wireless internet or other internet connectivity, or the ability to play virtual games, play music, or display photos or other animations on the device.