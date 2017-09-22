Target Takes Next-Day Delivery to New Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. is expanding Restock to stores in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis and the Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.

Restock is Target's next-day delivery service of essentials.

The expansion comes following tests in and around Minneapolis, Dallas/Forth Worth, and Denver. The service is expected to also launch in the San Francisco Bay Area in mid-October.

Restock customers can fill a box — up to 45 pounds — with more than 15,000 popular essentials, from personal care items to cleaning supplies. Orders submitted by 2 p.m. local time will be delivered the following day. Each delivery carries a $4.99 fee.

Target first held a Restock test in its hometown city of Minneapolis in May before expanding to Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver in August and expanding the number of available items. In those three markets, the most popular products have been on-the-go snacks, beverages, cereal, macaroni and cheese, and paper towels.

"Guests need to keep daily essentials stocked, but finding time to buy them is tough — and it can be even more of a challenge when you're talking about large, bulky items," said Dawn Block, Target's senior vice president of digital. "If we can help our busy guests check off their shopping lists quickly and more easily, that's more time they can spend with their families."

Once it launches in San Francisco, Target Restock will be available to 70 million people, or roughly 20 percent of the population of the United States.

In August, Target further invested in its plans for delivery service by acquiring San Francisco-based tech company Grand Junction, which offers a software platform that can manage local transportation through a network of more than 700 carriers, as CSNews Online reported.

