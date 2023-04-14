Ten Food Trends to Watch in 2023

LONDON — New flavor profiles, sustainability and plant-based bolsters are among the top 10 emerging trends predicted by data analytics firm Kantar.

The fourth edition of Kantar's Finding the Future series used more than 36 billion Google searches linked to more than 180 topics between 2018 and 2023 to predict data for the rest of the year.

"By layering human insight and Kantar's trends framework, we identify growth opportunities for brands across markets, languages and categories in real time," the firm said. "In this issue, we showcase emergent trends linked to foods enabling brands to map and identify future innovation, growth and activation opportunities."

The top 10 emerging trends for 2023, as predicted by Kantar, are:

1. Cognitive reloaded

Cognitive function emerges as a key area of focus as consumers dedicate themselves wholly into their health, wellbeing and longevity. While stress management is at the heart, a movement to brain function support is observed.

2. Plant-based bolsters the protein narrative

Protein is a mainstream macro ingredient consistently lauded thanks to its health credentials. Given how embedded it is, consumers are beginning to diversify and experiment with multiple plant-based protein sources.

3. Gut health is a way of life

Consumer understanding of the gut in the context of health and wellbeing sharpens, as an appetite for digestive health products continues in its upward trajectory.

4. The great sugar debate

Sugar continues to be on the radar as many try to reduce their intake without sacrificing sweetness or taste. The quest to find something that is "better for me" while satisfying the sweet tooth continues.

5. Precise nutrition

Consumers are becoming exceedingly purposeful. As the shift to prevention is better than cure moves mainstream, food is at the heart and precision is top of the mind.

6. Sea plants are the new superfoods

The rising trend of eating seaweed and algae continues. As awareness of the nutrient-dense credentials establishes itself, consumers are willing to expand their repertoire and experiment with new varieties.

7. Ancestral ingredients pivot from Asia

As consumers longingly seek balance amid a turbulent world, the search for ancient ingredients with proven value over the years grows significantly.

8. "Swicy" is the new flavor profile

Consumers' affinity for spicy food continues as they increasingly appreciate the depth and balance of heat and flavors. The refinement of the palette for these flavor profiles is evident and is set to grow.

9. Rethinking home cooking steams ahead

The trend around sophisticated meals within the home continues. The appetite for healthy indulgences anchored to cooking techniques and methods shows no signs of declining.

10. Sustainability gets granular

The sustainability agenda moves from generic to specific. Focus shifts to granular topics that will have a long-term impact as consumers are beginning to look at the big picture.

The latest Finding the Future report is available here.

United Kingdom-based Kantar is a data and evidence-based agency providing insights and actionable recommendations to clients worldwide, serving more than 90 markets.