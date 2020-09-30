Thorntons Adds to Its Line of 'Craveable' Fresh Foods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC is expanding its fresh food menu with the BurgerRito.

The new offering combines burritos with the classic burger profiles usually reserves for casual dining. BurgerRitos are fully dressed, built for the road and include a ton of flavor, providing a great value, according to the convenience store retailer.

Three BurgerRito options are available:

Cheesy Breakfast: Thorntons' take on the breakfast burger in burrito form.

Classic Bacon: a classic backyard flavor in a mess-free format.

Spicy 3 Pepper: for those who need a little extra spice in their life.

"We're proud to introduce the BurgerRito to our hotplate line up. It's a unique, delicious and craveable fresh food choice available throughout the day for our on-the-go guests," said Brian Scantland, vice president of fresh food operations. "With this innovative approach, we are able to deliver a variety of hot, hearty and portable products that are high quality and full of value."

BurgerRitos are the latest in a series of Thorntons fresh food launches over the past six months. The retailer offers customers a variety of food items even late in the afternoon at Thorntons' kitchen stores, including BurgerRitos, pepperoni pizza wedges and batter-dipped corn dogs.

Thorntons operates more than 200 c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.