Thorntons Gifts Loyalty Program Guests With 25 Days of Giveaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC is celebrating the holiday season with 25 days of Refreshing Rewards giveaways.

Starting Dec. 1 and running through Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Refreshing Rewards loyalty program members will be rewarded with a deal of the day every day. Deals include significant savings on single item purchases or buy one, get one deals on guests' favorite products, according to the convenience store retailer. All they have to do is purchase the current day's item and swipe their rewards card at checkout to redeem the offer.

Details will be posted daily to Thorntons Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages and in the Thorntons mobile app, which is available in the App store or Google Play. The daily deal will be offered during that day only.

Guests can sign up in store, through the Refreshing Rewards mobile app or online to join the Refreshing Rewards loyalty program.

Launched in 2014, Refreshing Rewards is a guest loyalty program with benefits that include daily fuel savings, bonus flash fuel savings, FREEquency clubs, click to load offers and exclusive sweepstakes.

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates 198 c-stores in six states, including Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.