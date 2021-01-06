Thorntons Honors 50-Year Milestone With Summer-Long Celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons Inc. will celebrate its golden anniversary with a pair of special Refreshing Rewards promotions that last the entire summer.

Now through Labor Day, guests can take part in:

50th Anniversary Free Fuel For a Year — Two hundred registered Refreshing Rewards members will be rewarded with free fuel for one year. From May through August, 50 winners will be selected each month.

50-cent Fridays — Every Friday all summer long, registered Refreshing Rewards members will receive their choice of any dispensed beverage purchase in any size for just 50 cents.

To join Refreshing Rewards, consumers can download the mobile app and register, visit RefreshingRewards.com or text the word "fuel" and a valid e-mail address to 737-57.

Thorntons will also give back to the communities in which it operates. Stores will offer a commemorative Thorntons 50th Anniversary Coloring Book for $2 that includes $10 in coupons, with all proceeds from the coloring books will be donated to local hunger relief partners.

"Service to our guests has been central to the Thorntons mission for 50 years. Our fantastic team members work hard 24/7 to ensure our guests can count on their favorite Thorntons store for their on-the-go shopping needs and we are honored that they choose to shop with us," said Thorntons President and CEO Simon Richards. "Today as we continue to grow, we are proud to serve more than 200 communities and we are excited to celebrate our 50th birthday with our loyal guests all summer long."



Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates more than 200 stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.