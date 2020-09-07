Thorntons' Loyalty Program Adds Contactless Text-to-Enroll Registration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC is keeping its customers safe and making enrollment in its Refreshing Rewards loyalty program quick and easy by releasing a streamlined text-to-enroll registration solution.

Customers only need to text the word "fuel" followed by a valid email address to 737-57, after which they will immediately receive a 15 cents off per gallon offer to redeem the next time they fill up their gas tank.

Registered members of Refreshing Rewards also have the opportunity to save more than $300 in annual exclusive savings.

"Safety and value are central to our promise to be our guests' favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go," said Simon Richards, Thorntons president and CEO. "We are proud to introduce text to enroll as another contactless option for our guests and another way we can promote social distancing for the safety and well-being of our guests and our team members while delivering the opportunity for savings and value."

Customers can also enroll in the program through new text-to-enroll pump integration. While fueling up at any Thorntons location, they can follow the Refreshing Rewards prompts on the pump screen and provide their mobile phone number. They will immediately gain access to Refreshing Rewards' everyday fuel savings and, upon completing registration, gain access to additional fuel savings, exclusive tobacco and alcohol discounts, FREEquency Clubs, sweepstakes and more.

Thorntons operates more than c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.