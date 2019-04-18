Thorntons Partners With Dr Pepper for Free Fuel Sweepstakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC is partnering with Dr Pepper to kick off the Free Fuel for a Year sweepstakes.

Refreshing Rewards members in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee will automatically receive an entry into the grand prize pool upon launching the Thorntons Refreshing Rewards app and clicking on the Dr Pepper Win Free Fuel for a Year icon. No purchase is necessary.

Once entered, an eligible participant can purchase a Dr Pepper, Big Red, Canada Dry, Sunkist, A&W and Squirt 20-ounce drink at any one of Thorntons locations to earn one additional entry.

Two grand-prize winners will be selected on or about May 6 via a random drawing. The entry period runs April 3 to May 1.

Customers can also enter the sweepstakes without using the Refreshing Rewards mobile app. They must hand print their first and last name, street address, city, state, zip code, email address and their Refreshing Rewards card number on a 3-by-5-inch paper or card and send it in a first-class stamped envelope to Thorntons' Louisville headquarters.

Official rules can be found here.

Louisville-based Thorntons operates 191 c-stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. It was acquired by a joint venture between ArcLight Capital Partners and BP on Feb. 11.