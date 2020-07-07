Thorntons Partners With Louisville Hotel to Promote Travel to Its Hometown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC is celebrating summer by rewarding four Refreshing Rewards members with a summer getaway in its hometown of Louisville.

Through a partnership with The Galt House Hotel, Thorntons kicked off Fuel Your Love for Travel Sweepstakes, offering the ultimate prize package at Louisville's landmark waterfront hotel. The prize package includes:

A three-night stay at the recently renovated Galt House Hotel;

$50 credit to Walker's Exchange, a Louisville original restaurant inspired by Louisville's first full service restaurant;

$200 Thorntons gift card; and

Pre-paid overnight parking.

From July 1 to Sept. 8, Thorntons Refreshing Rewards guests can enter the sweepstakes via the Refreshing Rewards mobile app by clicking on the yellow "Fuel Your Love for Travel" icon. Winners will be notified after Sept. 10.

The convenience store retailer and The Galt House Hotel is also offering a getaway package for those traveling to Louisville to discover the city or hometown residents looking for a much-needed staycation, according to Thorntons.

The Fuel Your Love for Travel Package includes:

Overnight accommodations at The Galt House Hotel;

Daily credit for breakfast, lunch or dinner at Walker’s Exchange;

$25 Thorntons gift card; and

Pre-paid overnight parking.

For more information on Fuel Your Love for Travel, click here.

Thorntons operates more than 200 c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.