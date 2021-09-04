Thorntons Readies First Not-For-Profit Store for Grand Opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons will welcome customers at its first not-for-profit community store on Tuesday.

The retailer partnered with the Louisville Urban League to open the location, which it called the first of its kind. The not-for-profit venture will feature products from local minority-owned businesses and will act as a community recruitment gateway into the wider Thorntons store network.

Open seven days a week, the store is located at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in the West End neighborhood of Lousiville. All the profits from sales at this convenience store will be reinvested by the Louisville Urban League to promote community equity and empowerment.

Thorntons will celebrate the venture with a grand opening on April 13 at 3:45 p.m. Program speakers include Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, and Simon Richards, president and CEO of Thorntons.

All events attendees should wear a face covering and practice social distancing, the retailer noted.

Louisville-based Thorntons operates more than 200 stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.