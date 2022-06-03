Three C-store Brands Recognized for Digital Guest Experience Programs

NEWTOWN, Mass. — Paytronix Systems Inc. awarded three convenience store brands 2022 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards.

The awards celebrate companies that emerged from the "crucible of the COVID-19 pandemic even stronger by using the advanced Paytronix digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences, according the company.

Pump & Pantry won the Launch of the Year award for its "Pumped Up Rewards" program, which focuses heavily on fuel savings. The program was launched concurrently with the brand's 50th anniversary celebration and required guests to register as loyalty members in order to enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to Disney World, as well as a classic 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia.

Once registered, members could earn entries with each visit as well as bonus entries when purchasing sponsored food and beverages. Pump & Pantry received more than 3.5 million entries by the end of summer. By the end of 2021, Pumped Up Rewards had exceeded its goals across multiple metrics; visits, spend, spend per visit and penetration all improved month over month. Plus, the loyalty base has allowed the brand to partner with its vendors to provide savings every month in various categories, according to Paytronix.

The Exceptional Customer Experience was awarded to Maverik — Adventure's First Stop. Maverik became the first c-store brand in the country to allow customers to add their Adventure Club loyalty card to Apple Wallet. The Adventure Club loyalty cards leverage Apple Pay and Near Field Communication technology to safely and seamlessly allow customers to pay, earn and access rewards at all 390-plus Maverik stores across 12 states, all with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch. This experience is available to customers both at checkout within the convenience store and when paying at the pump with an iPhone or Apple Watch.

The Business Impact award went to the Pump N Pantry Perks loyalty program, which includes Paytronix loyalty, online ordering and a branded white label app. Launched in all 14 stores in rural Pennsylvania, the program had 6,000 customers enrolled as of April 2022. There are 11,000 active cards, and 2,500 downloads of the app. Since launching the Pump N Pantry Perks program in January 2021, online orders have jumped to 14 percent of all deli foodservice sales, which includes pizza, subs, burgers and other items. Paytronix technology also facilitated both drive-thru and curbside delivery, which cater to people who are in a hurry and don’t want to order at a kiosk and then wait for it to be ready.

The 2022 Paytronix Loyaltees winners were selected from Paytronix's customer base of more than 1,800 global brands for their innovative deployment of the Paytronix digital guest engagement platform as well as the ability of their programs to drive their businesses forward.

"Pump & Pantry, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Pump N Pantry are all examples of c-store brands who leveraged the Paytronix platform to improve the customer experience and drive more value to their bottom lines," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. "Their digital guest engagement programs make shopping easier and faster for customers while also getting members more invested in their brands."

Newton-based Paytronix is a provider of software as a service customer experience management solutions for restaurants and convenience stores.